Discover something joyful, even in shutdown
With all these stay-at-home directives, we sometimes have to search about the house to find something to do—to kill the time while we kill the bug. That’s when I decided it was the perfect time to do that task no cook enjoys; tossing all those old spices that seem to accumulate in the spice rack.
So armed with fresh coffee and a carefully lined waste basket, I began the process of actually looking at and reading any dates I could find on over 70 spice bottles. Then I separated them into useful/save and even useful container/save (it’s a perfect container for paint brushes).
The next step was to remove the labels. Yes, we still need to follow recycling rules. Now, I was ready to start tossing the outdated spices.
That’s when I discovered the amazing surprise—the fragrance—yes, fragrance. As I tossed the old, outdated contents into that waste basket, the most amazing fragrances filled the room. Oh, what an unexpected gift. It brought to mind all those cakes I made over the years for the visiting kids, those years I tried to eat healthy, using the much touted spice for “whatever”—on and on. I found myself smiling and yes, a little less anxious.
So, I’m hoping you, too, discover something especially joyful today, even in this shutdown.
Peg Larose
Fredericksburg
