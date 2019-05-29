Disproportionate sentencing in two cases is disturbing
The front page of the Friday, May 24, Free Lance–Star contained two stories regarding recently imposed jail sentences. In one case, a woman who killed another driver after traveling more than three miles southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 17 in Stafford County received a sentence of five years, with four years suspended.
In the other case, a woman who embezzled $22,000 from the office of the King George County Commissioner of the Revenue will serve 18 months.
Although the cases were tried in different jurisdictions, the sentences appear out of proportion to the offenses. Certainly, cutting a life short merits a greater punishment than stealing. And a reader can only imagine the heartache the deceased family must have felt seeing these articles, one above the other.
Was justice served?
Bobby Anderson and Susanne Lazanov
Stafford