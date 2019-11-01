There’s actually something good happening in Washington, D.C.: the Washington Nationals! The baseball team has inspired many by battling back and staying in the postseason fight. At this time when immigrants are frowned on by our president and his followers, it’s important to note that among this year’s Nats’ heroes are veteran players Gerardo Parra and Asdrubal Cabrera, who hail from Venezuela, and young superstars, Juan Soto and Victor Robles from the Dominican Republic,
When these foreign-born ballplayers are interviewed you hear their thick accents and the grasping to find the right words. But that is endearing. The fans love how driven they are to succeed and how appreciative they are of the opportunity to play American major league baseball.
Sadly, I can’t help but wonder what issues these players and their families encounter from immigration authorities or overzealous citizens. Or is it…they’re okay, because they can hit home runs, and they are millionaires?
I grew up loving immigrants. My grandparents were immigrants. As a child, I learned the beautiful story of the Statue of Liberty. Most of us have connection to relatives who were born outside of the U.S.
Living south of Chicago during my youth, I took trains to Cubs and White Sox baseball games. It was an opportunity to observe firsthand “The Melting Pot.” People from all racial and ethnic backgrounds— and incomes, too — rode the trains. I grew to appreciate them all, so it pains me how our president spews so much hate.
As a resident of Stafford County and someone who greatly values my opportunity to vote, I am pleased to see the “diversity” on the Nov. 5 general election ballot. We can thank the Democratic Party for being inclusive and offering choices that reflect the true face of our community.
Alane Callander
Stafford
