Do D.C. residents understand what statehood will mean?

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser wants to fly a 51-star flag, but the Betsy Ross flag is banned. If D.C. wants to be a state, the other 50 states can then stop providing taxes to fund the District of Columbia.

What is their industry? Where will their income come from? Somebody has to wake up and understand what “statehood” means!

James Greenwood

Stafford

