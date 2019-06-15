Do-nothing Congress ignores border crisis
Ah, the never-ending border crisis with Mexico.
Both political parties now appear to acknowledge the crisis, but still our do-nothing Congress sits on its fat haunches while collecting unearned salaries.
No wonder Democrats support government-subsidized income for all. The bureaucrats have been benefiting from that for decades. They even get to decide their own salary increases.
Is it too much to expect that Congress at least debate solutions to the border crisis? Can Congress at least disincentivize illegal immigration by doing away with the catch-and-release program?
“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” I interpret that to mean tired of tyranny, poor in personal freedom and yearning to be free of tyranny.
Doesn’t Mexico offer that freedom to the immigrants? And who is financially supporting these huge caravans as they travel thousands of miles with only the clothes on their backs and a fanny pack? Who provides the thousands of dollars to pay the drug cartels to allow the immigrants to cross the border? What kind of country is Mexico that allows drug cartels to exercise such power?
I used to think our politicians had the best interests of the country at heart. I now believe politicians are selfish, power-hungry individuals who will do anything and say anything to get elected and remain in power.
Ed Burwitz
Fredericksburg