Does America have no heritage worth defending?
Shhh, don’t mention it, but Aunt Jemima just died. Someone might be offended.
Black history is dead. White history is being assaulted and is slowly dying. None have the courage to defend who we are and what we have accomplished.
Black racism is rampant, and everyone is afraid to recognize it as such. At no time in history have American citizens been so cowed and intimidated.
This nation is being destroyed bit by bit, and there is none to protect it. What is ultimately left is anarchy.
We are no longer Americans. After all, America is a racist name. Since we have no heritage worthy of defending, who are we?
Larry Buchanan
Locust Grove
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.