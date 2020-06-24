Does America have no heritage worth defending?

Shhh, don’t mention it, but Aunt Jemima just died. Someone might be offended.

Black history is dead. White history is being assaulted and is slowly dying. None have the courage to defend who we are and what we have accomplished.

Black racism is rampant, and everyone is afraid to recognize it as such. At no time in history have American citizens been so cowed and intimidated.

This nation is being destroyed bit by bit, and there is none to protect it. What is ultimately left is anarchy.

We are no longer Americans. After all, America is a racist name. Since we have no heritage worthy of defending, who are we?

Larry Buchanan

Locust Grove

