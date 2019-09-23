Dominion charging county customers the city tax

Just took a close look at my Dominion bill. For years I have been charged $3 a month for “Fredericksburg Utility Tax.” Problem is, my house is in Spotsylvania.

Apparently, Dominion is going by postal address and not legal address, and everyone in 22407 is being charged a Fredericksburg utility tax, but those homes are actually in Spotsylvania!

This really needs to be fixed. When I called Dominion their answer was, “We have to do what is in our system.” Even if the system is wrong?

William J. Murray

Spotsylvania

