Dominion charging county customers the city tax
Just took a close look at my Dominion bill. For years I have been charged $3 a month for “Fredericksburg Utility Tax.” Problem is, my house is in Spotsylvania.
Apparently, Dominion is going by postal address and not legal address, and everyone in 22407 is being charged a Fredericksburg utility tax, but those homes are actually in Spotsylvania!
This really needs to be fixed. When I called Dominion their answer was, “We have to do what is in our system.” Even if the system is wrong?
William J. Murray
Spotsylvania
