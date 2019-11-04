Don’t base your vote on political labels
Socialist, Conservative, Right-Wing, Liberal … what do any of these labels politicians often use to negatively characterize opponents really mean? Moreover, why do these labels even matter?
In the end, voters should use actual candidate’s policies or track records to determine if they will support them instead of some nebulous ideological affiliation label they have been given.
The person who says “I’ll never vote for a socialist” is the same person who will be on their way to the bank to cash their Social Security check or respond “Medicare” when the hospital asks what insurance they have.
The person who says “I’ll never vote for a conservative” will be the same person who will complain that the national debt is out of control.
These examples illustrate how our families or personal situations could be adversely impacted if we blindly vote for someone based on a perceived affiliation with a general ideology label versus paying attention to specific policies and positions a candidate is proposing. We need to keep our eyes, ears and minds open so we don’t inadvertently vote against our own best interest.
We should not prejudge support for a candidate simply based on a label someone has given them. Instead, look past all the labels, do your homework, and see what specific policies candidates are proposing to determine if they would actually make your life better.
Popularity contests were fine in high school. But in the real world, substance matters. We need to take care not to vote for policies that are not in our best interest simply because of tribal politics that are driven by name association marketing tactics.
Keith Lockett
Stafford
