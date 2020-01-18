Don’t give gun-grabbers any ammunition
“Don’t take your guns to town, son, leave your guns at home.” The words in a hit tune sung by Johnny Cash in 1958 may have some relevance for upcoming rallies and marches in Richmond.
With possibly thousands of Second Amendment supporters, many if not most armed, converging on the state capitol this month, what are the odds that an accidental discharge or two will occur? And how will the major news media report the fact?
They will make up their own “facts” as usual to portray gun owners as dangerous criminals who need their guns confiscated or severely restricted in the interests of safety.
Let’s not give the gun-grabbers ammunition to use against us. Our protests, marches, petitions and demonstrations need to be powerful, yet civilized. We are there to make a point, not start a war. Let the politicians do that by ignoring our rights under the Constitution.
There are some parallels here with the Prohibition of alcohol from 1920 to 1933. They thought making alcoholic drinks illegal would curb violence and crime. It did the opposite.
Tens of thousands died because of Prohibition-related violence and drinking unregulated booze. One of the main reasons Prohibition was repealed was because it was an unenforceable policy. Disarming the innocent is also unenforceable.
There is one impression that should be communicated to the gun-banning crowd in Richmond. It was best stated by American sea captain John Paul Jones during our Revolution.
Jones’ ship was in battle with a British warship, and the English captain signaled him that his surrender would be accepted. “I have not yet begun to fight” was his historic answer, and the English captain soon surrendered to Jones.
This, too, is our message to the General Assembly. We, in Second Amendment Virginia, don’t know how to spell the word “surrender.”
Eckel Davis
Spotsylvania
