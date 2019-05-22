Don’t punish those who use opiates lawfully
There are many irresponsible drivers who cause pain to themselves and others. But we do not ban automobiles used by millions of responsible drivers.
There are people who use fire irresponsibly. But we don’t outlaw fire for the rest of humanity.
There are some people who choose (for whatever reason) to misuse opiate- based pain management pills.
Whoa!
Rouse the villagers, hand out the torches and pitchforks. Sue the manufacturers to put them out of business, harass the medical profession, and pass more laws.
The 18th Amendment and the billions of dollars spent to fight already illegal drugs have already proved the effectiveness of this last approach. But no matter, we need to cure this scourge.
Never mind the millions of law-abiding sufferers from chronic and occasional severe pain who are being denied relief.
Robert J. Hobbs
Locust Grove