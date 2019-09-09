Don’t vote for these Republicans again

Spotsylvania! Have we had enough yet? Don’t vote for Sen. Ryan McDougle, R–4th District, or Del. Bobby Orrock, R–54th District, again! They stopped every effort in the state legislature to enact background checks and all other common sense control of weapons of war being used on our streets.

Democrats don’t want to take your guns for self protection and target practice or rifles for hunting away from you. That’s just scare tactics by the NRA.

This November, vote for R. Stanton “Stan” Scott, who spent 20 years in the Army, and Qasim Rashid, a patriotic breath of fresh air.

Janet Coleman

Spotsylvania

