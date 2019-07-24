Donate directly to local Democratic candidates
If you live in a deep red, rural district, do you know how much your Democratic candidate got from the more than $425,000 raised at the 2019 Democratic Party of Virginia Blue Commonwealth Gala?
Having asked one of those candidates that very question recently, I was really disappointed to learn that chances are in fact very high that they got a big fat $0.
Yep, that’s zero, zilch, nada, nothing!
While the party machine may have forgotten these candidates, let’s show them that the people’s machine hasn’t. If you are fortunate enough to be able to make any kind of political donation, please make that donation directly to your candidate in your district.
No matter how big or small, know that it will be greatly appreciated, as many Democratic candidates have pledged not to accept corporate donations and the strings that go along with them.
Lisa Leichssenring
Ruther Glen