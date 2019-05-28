Donations still needed for women’s monument
In this 100th year anniversary of women obtaining the right to vote, it is important for everyone to be aware of one of Virginia’s most ambitious projects: recognizing notable, but largely unknown, women in the commonwealth’s history.
“Voices from the Garden,” a monument to outstanding Virginia women, is being built on the grounds of the state capitol in Richmond and is expected to be dedicated on Oct. 14.
Surrounded by a beautiful plaza, the monument will commemorate 12 illustrious women whose achievements have not been recognized by most residents of the commonwealth.
They range from Ann Burras Laydon, a Jamestown colonist; to Elizabeth Keckly, author and seamstress; to Mary Todd Lincoln; to Adele Clark, Richmond suffragist; Maggie Walker, entrepreneur and civil rights leader; and Cockacoeske, chief of the Pumunkey Tribe.
Bronze statues will be erected in their honor, accompanied by their stories. There will also be a glass wall of honor hailing more than 230 women who have made significant contributions to the commonwealth throughout the last century.
About 90 percent of the total cost has been raised, with approximately $350,000 yet to be secured. Quoting former state Sen. Mary Margaret Whipple, vice-chair of the state commission building the project: “If every woman in Virginia gave $1, we’d have enough money.”
For more information, go to womensmonumentcom.virginia.gov/about.html.
Diane S. Shea
Stafford