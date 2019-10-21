Donnie glosses over gambling’s downsides
Donnie Johnson has swallowed the bait offered by the gambling interests to expand gambling in Virginia [“Time for Virginia to roll the dice on casinos,” Oct. 12] . Unfortunately, many local politicians will endorse his views, since these interests are always a ready source of campaign cash.
But he glosses over the tragedy of gambling addiction and broken families. He ignores potential losses to business as employees embezzle to cover their losses. Eventually, we will hear about the depleted savings and college funds.
As the elderly are ensnared by gambling, their adult children will scramble to cover unpaid utility bills. Gambling proponents never raise the issue of who will pay for counseling for suicidal gamblers. Virginia is already known for inadequate mental health care. Will the state be expected to pay for it?
Casinos will offer loyalty cards so they can track their customers’ behavior. They use the collected data to mine as much as they can from one victim before moving to the other. The gambling interests do not care about your retirement or your children’s college education. Voluntary exclusion programs do not work because they are never enforced by casinos and addicted gamblers don’t realize they have a problem until it’s too late.
Casino gambling is no sure bet (pardon the pun) for fiscal solvency. Just ask the folks in Atlantic City and Mississippi. Casino gambling represents the cruelest tax of all. A few gambling addicts and their families must be destroyed to keep the revenue rolling in. There has to be another way to fund the schools.
Liz Talbot
Stafford
