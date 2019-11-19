Donnie’s defense of income inequality is infuriating
Donnie Johnston’s Nov. 16 column regarding income inequality, or rather his defense of it, was infuriating [“America isn’t Sherwood Forest, so government shouldn’t play Robin Hood”].
But it was just a matter of time before people who aren’t particularly wealthy started defending the wealthy against even the idea of changing our tax system, which has paved the way for the biggest gap in wealth since slaves were sold.
I also expected it because Donnie is no spring chicken and probably believes the system is the same one that he grew up with. I wonder if he knows that should he hire a boy to come mow his grass, and he pays him with a check, and the boy has no bank account, he will be charged $8 to cash that check?
Does he know the minimum wage has not risen since 2009? That wages have not kept up with inflation, even though productivity is through the roof? That there are hardly any labor unions left to fight for workers? That more than half of Americans couldn’t afford a $400 emergency expense?
I wonder if he knows that the Fed is pouring billions of dollars every day into the banking system while you and I get no bailout if we mismanage our money?
This is not to disparage Donnie in particular, but to say that the status quo of these last 30 years of corrupted capitalism cannot stand because eventually the masses will rise up.
Terri Robertson
King George
