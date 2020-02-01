Donnie Johnston should stick to
gardening, hunting
I read Donnie Johnston’s column on Jan. 11 [“Democratic front-runners can’t beat Trump”] and I thought it was as funny as watching the impeachment trial. He must have been brain-dead, like the rest of the left, from that funny weed and watching too much CNN.
The president has done much that he promised. Stocks are the highest they have been in a while. He gave us lower taxes, higher wages, and the lowest unemployment in years. Most of all, a fence at the southern border.
Do you know why Nancy Pelosi’s using the phrase “to save the Constitution” in her speeches? Because she has not read it! The Constitution and Pelosi in the same sentence is an oxymoron.
So, Donnie, turn off CNN, put the weed down, stick to your garden and hunting, and leave the politics to the adults.
Trump in 2020!
George Clarke
King George
