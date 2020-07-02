Don’t blame GOP for Democrats’ policing failures
Mainstream media is reporting that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, commenting on Republican proposals for police reform, stated, “So far they’re trying to get away with murder, actually. The murder of George Floyd.”
Local police work under the control of their city’s leadership. Surely this leadership reviews and approves police training programs, standards of conduct, deployment of police forces and emergency response actions.
At the end of the day, are not the mayors and governors responsible for how their police departments operate?
Given this fact, I am disappointed (but not surprised) that the mainstream media has not also pointed out that Minnesota has had Democratic governors since 2011, Democratic senators since 2008, Democratic U.S. representatives (for the district Minneapolis sits in) since 1963, and Democratic mayors since 1978.
I am having a tough time determining Republican culpability for police actions in a town that has been led by Democrats at every level of responsible leadership for at least the last nine years—and had a Democratic mayor for 42 years. They are responsible for what happened, not Republicans.
Pelosi’s comments are insulting and seemingly take civil political discourse to an even lower level than currently exists. Is this a way to come to a consensus agreement on how to address the issues confronting us today?
Todd Blose
Stafford
