Don’t use virus as|

a political weapon

This is in response to Connie McLean’s March 24 letter about the empty shelves in our grocery stores, which has been caused by concern over the COVID-19 virus [“Want socialism? Get used to empty shelves”]. She encourages you to not vote Democratic because they will bring socialism to our country and that will cause shortages.

Did we have shortages of staples during the Obama and Clinton terms? In case you did not know, Donald Trump is a Republican.

Please, during this time of crisis in our country, lets bond together as Americans and not use this virus as a political weapon.

Beverly F. Feeney

Stafford

Tags

Load comments