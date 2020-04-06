Don’t use virus as|
a political weapon
This is in response to Connie McLean’s March 24 letter about the empty shelves in our grocery stores, which has been caused by concern over the COVID-19 virus [“Want socialism? Get used to empty shelves”]. She encourages you to not vote Democratic because they will bring socialism to our country and that will cause shortages.
Did we have shortages of staples during the Obama and Clinton terms? In case you did not know, Donald Trump is a Republican.
Please, during this time of crisis in our country, lets bond together as Americans and not use this virus as a political weapon.
Beverly F. Feeney
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.