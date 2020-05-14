Double standard if you’re a Democrat
It should be obvious to everyone that the current situation revolving around Mr. Joe Biden and Tara Reade shows the outrageous double standard of his Democrat-leaning supporters.
As long as the individual is accusing a conservative, the left will believe anything she says. However, if the accused is a liberal, her actions are considered either questionable at best or outright lies at the worst.
No one should be convicted or acquitted by the media, but that is what has become the norm in today’s America. If someone comes forward with any complaint, it should be investigated to determine its truthfulness.
The world stopped when Justice Brett Kavanaugh was accused of sexual impropriety when he was nominated to the highest court in the country. Of course, those accusations should have been investigated.
But Mr. Biden is running for president of the United States. Shouldn’t we, at the very least, look into allegations against him without the political bias that is on display? Yet the mainstream media has already determined that his accuser is not to be believed.
So much for #MeToo.
Ed Kerr
Stafford
