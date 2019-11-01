Only one candidate in the Nov. 5th election has the business acumen and proven, hands-on, grassroots experience to represent the voters of Stafford County and the city of Fredericksburg: Paul Milde.
That is based on his long history of action, results and total commitment to serve.
I have had the distinct pleasure to work side by side with Paul and see his passion in action for the voters of Stafford.
He always focused on ways to improve the quality of life, protect the natural resources of his county and aggressively tackle the tough issues associated with growth and infrastructure, thus ensuring the two don’t collide based on lagging, passive leadership.
Virginia voters need the leadership, drive and determination proven by Paul’s unwavering personal commitment to all of us those 12 years in Stafford.
I wholeheartedly endorse Paul for the 28th District delegate, knowing we can find no better representation based on the successes he has achieved to date and the experience he will take with him to make Virginia an even better place to live and work.
Frederic N. Howe III
City of Fredericksburg Council 2010-2014
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.