During next emergency, Donnie should call crook
“I personally fear the police more than I fear the crooks. I know what to expect from crooks, but I don’t know what to expect from the police.”
Those were the words of FLS award-winning columnist Donnie Johnston in his column of June 6, 2020.
I am a retired detective police lieutenant, a former police internal affairs investigator, as well as a former reporter and freelance writer for three area newspapers.
Although I have known Mr. Johnston for several decades, I found his comments unfair, ludicrous and downright offensive.
Mr. Johnston should be a painter and not a columnist, as he paints with a very wide brush. He equates the actions of several bad cops with the actions of many in the profession who proudly wear a badge to “protect and serve.”
His blanket statement is an indictment of the hundreds of thousands of cops in this country who tirelessly work nights, weekends and holidays so that we can safely enjoy our homes and the freedoms we cherish.
Don’t get me wrong. I was appalled by the actions of the Minneapolis cops who murdered (yes, murdered) George Floyd. And the Buffalo police officer who pushed a 75-year-old man to the ground and then prevented another officer from stooping to check on the bleeding senior citizen should face disciplinary action and/or prosecution.
To be sure, there are bad police officers who tarnish the badge. I have arrested or participated in the arrest of such officers, as well as conducted numerous investigations into police misconduct. There is no place in policing for racial bias, violation of civil rights or excessive force.
But the next time Mr. Johnston is in trouble, I suggest he call a “crook” who he trusts and knows what to expect, not the police.
W.M. Bunker
Culpeper
