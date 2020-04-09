During this crisis, show the flag

Regardless of one’s fears or political views, what we are going through at this time is a national crisis. It would be a crisis regardless of who was president, governor, mayor or dog catcher.

I believe that we should at least be united as a nation to see it though. That is why I ask that everyone find their American flags and place them outside on your lawns, doors, windows, flagpoles, etc.

The flag can symbolize many things, but it has always been there for all past national crises. Now is the time to show it again and keep it there until this new trauma ends.

Anthony Sanchez

Fredericksburg

Tags

Load comments