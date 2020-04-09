During this crisis, show the flag
Regardless of one’s fears or political views, what we are going through at this time is a national crisis. It would be a crisis regardless of who was president, governor, mayor or dog catcher.
I believe that we should at least be united as a nation to see it though. That is why I ask that everyone find their American flags and place them outside on your lawns, doors, windows, flagpoles, etc.
The flag can symbolize many things, but it has always been there for all past national crises. Now is the time to show it again and keep it there until this new trauma ends.
Anthony Sanchez
Fredericksburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.