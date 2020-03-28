Economy really
performed better under Trump
The letter from Joseph Nordsieck on March 25 comparing the stock market performance under Presidents Obama and Trump [“Stock market under Trump lagging Obama’s record”] has one large fallacy which makes his whole point moot. He selected the date of inauguration for both presidents as the starting point for comparison, but that is not how the stock market works.
The stock market responds to the new president as soon as he (or she) is elected, long before inauguration. Mr. Nordsieck used a closing figure of the DJIA for President Obama as 12 ,801.10, and then used the opening figure for President Trump as 19,799.85.
A large part of the difference between these two numbers (6,998.75) is attributable to Mr. Trump’s election, which stimulated the economy within hours after Election Day.
The better comparison to use is the growth is the Gross National Product (GNP) over the same periods. This comparison would show that the economy grew by between 1 and 1.5 percent per year under Obama, while it has grown between 2.5 and 3.5 percent during the three years Mr. Trump has been in office.
Robert Stone
Locust Grove
