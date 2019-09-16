Editorial failed to mention single working dads

The FLS ran an editorial Sept. 4 titled “When working moms can’t afford to work.” Does anyone else think that this is sexist?

As a working dad, why aren’t dads ever, and I mean ever, discussed? Many of us have custody of our kids due to divorce or other situations, whether part- or full-time.

I, for one, lost my wife and 4-year-old son in an accident some 22 years ago, leaving me to take care of our then 18-month-old daughter by myself. Our daughter had never been in daycare since her mom stayed at home with the kids while I worked.

At a cost of over $10,000 per year, I had to place her in a daycare and then pre-school for four years until she went to kindergarten. Did society recognize me as a man going through this difficulty, or would only do so if I was a woman? We all know the answer to that question.

The opinion writers at FLS should take into consideration dads and moms, not just moms. Said editorial should have been titled: “When working moms and dads can’t afford to work.”

Larry Bickmann

Spotsylvania

