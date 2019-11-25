Editorial’s myopic view of gun violence epidemic
The Nov. 20 editorial [“No easy answers to gun violence”] presents a myopic view of the gun violence epidemic that exists in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the entire United States.
It is absolutely true that gun violence and the policy solutions needed to prevent it are incredibly complicated. They require a multifaceted evidence-based approach adopted at the local, state and federal level, along with well-funded community-based programs.
But the editorial board’s reasoning falls into the familiar tropes and excuses we’ve heard from the gun lobby and their minions in Richmond. This line of thinking led their party to minority status on Nov. 5.
The editorial incorrectly asserts that the Virginia Crime Commission operates as a bipartisan council and carefully evaluates all the evidence and offers their opinion devoid of political influence. This could not be further from the truth.
The commission operates at the will of Sen. Mark Obenshain, a fierce conservative partisan and gun lobby ally. I’ve repeatedly offered data and evidence to members of the commission. They still have not gotten back to me.
Focusing on a mass shooting and saying “no law would have been prevented this” is a distraction. Gun violence is bigger than one shooting, even one as horrifying and saddening as the massacre in Virginia Beach.
This is an emergency that will result in the deaths of over 1,000 Virginians this year. Many of those tragedies never make the headlines or receive vigils. They are the faceless victims of domestic violence, systemic gun homicides and firearm suicide. For too long, these Virginians were forgotten by the people elected to represent them.
That changes in January.
Lori Haas
Virginia State Director,
Coalition to Stop Gun Violence
