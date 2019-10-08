Editorial should have exposed corporate polluters
Your recent editorial [“Virginia voters’ $6 billion decision”] had one kernel of truth in it: There is an election in November, and voters do have a big choice to make. Will we act to address our largest environmental threat or continue to pretend it isn’t real?
Per Acadia Center’s 2019 analysis, states participating in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative have managed not only to cut carbon emissions in half, they’ve also outpaced the rest of the nation in terms of economic growth. Participating states have seen the average retail cost of electricity fall rather than increase as it has in non-participating states, and they’ve seen nearly $6 billion in public health and productivity benefits.
Because RGGI puts a price on carbon, these states have been able to re-invest $3.2 billion of revenue from the multi-state marketplace mostly toward energy efficiency programs that save consumers money.
These inconvenient facts notwithstanding, let’s consider your claim that the RGGI is an “energy tax.” When a motorist drives above the speed limit, they are ticketed, which is a fine for engaging in behavior that endangers others around them. We do not call this a “driving tax.”
Cap-and-invest programs are similar. Large, dirty power plants that pollute above a certain threshold pay for engaging in practices that put society at risk with regard to public health and the larger threat of climate change.
Special interests that profit from fossil fuels and fund climate change-denying politicians and think tanks will always say that addressing climate change is too costly. News outlets should be exposing these conflicts of interest, not copying and pasting corporate polluter talking points.
Amanda Stebbins
Fredericksburg
