State’s education system is failing some students
In response to the editiorial, “‘Report Card’ presents challenge in Virginia”[Nov. 18], it is clear that standardized testing has had an impact (a particularly negative one, might I add) on how well students do in school.
The news that the reading scores are the lowest they have been in over 15 years should not come as a surprise to us. The students are obviously suffering because of this. It is beyond difficult to care about an education that you could have if you are lacking in those resources that could potentially benefit you.
Even more disheartening is the fact that not even half of fourth-graders and eighth-graders in Virginia are at a proficient level or higher in their reading scores. With so many low-income students and English learners, the scores will definitely be affected, not that it is their own fault in any way.
The truth of the matter is this: We need to do better and we need to intervene before it is too late! If we want future generations to have better opportunities than we had, we need to work toward a solution. It is not fair to let their dreams be swindled because we do not want to try something new.
A real effort is needed in order to make a difference.
Makenzi Buchanan
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.