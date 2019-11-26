State’s education system is failing some students

In response to the editiorial, “‘Report Card’ presents challenge in Virginia”[Nov. 18], it is clear that standardized testing has had an impact (a particularly negative one, might I add) on how well students do in school.

The news that the reading scores are the lowest they have been in over 15 years should not come as a surprise to us. The students are obviously suffering because of this. It is beyond difficult to care about an education that you could have if you are lacking in those resources that could potentially benefit you.

Even more disheartening is the fact that not even half of fourth-graders and eighth-graders in Virginia are at a proficient level or higher in their reading scores. With so many low-income students and English learners, the scores will definitely be affected, not that it is their own fault in any way.

The truth of the matter is this: We need to do better and we need to intervene before it is too late! If we want future generations to have better opportunities than we had, we need to work toward a solution. It is not fair to let their dreams be swindled because we do not want to try something new.

A real effort is needed in order to make a difference.

Makenzi Buchanan

Spotsylvania

Tags

Load comments