Elect a candidate who supports
the ERA
I attended the candidates forum at the Salem Church library on Oct. 8. The candidates were asked, “If elected, would you vote to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment?”
Delegate Bobby Orrock answered that he had “Googled that” right before he came and didn’t believe the ERA was still up for a vote.
An amendment to the U.S. Constitution must be one of the most significant votes a delegate has the opportunity to consider, and Orrock’s interest and understanding is less than a Google search.
Jess Foster, a candidate in the 88th District, offered Del. Orrock extensive research which revealed a long history of court decisions upholding the state’s right to ratify.
But the question was about equal rights, not timing. Orrock’s opponent, candidate Neri Canahui-Ortiz, agrees with most Virginians and many Republican delegates that we are long overdue to pass the ERA.
Virginia needs representatives willing to do the hard work for constituents. We expect them to go beyond Google every single day.
Trina Campbell
Spotsylvania
The premise of this letter is absolutely wrong. The only existing ERA is dead. Contrary to the claims of the letter-writer, this is not in dispute, although it is probably true that there are a few radical judges who are more than happy to say otherwise.
Let's go to the top of the heap: United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, arguably one of the most ardent ERA supporters in the entire country, was recently quoted on the record stating, ""I was a proponent of the equal rights amendment. I hope someday it will be put back in the political hopper and we’ll be starting over again collecting the necessary states to ratify it."
All the rest is nothing more than deceptive hand-waiving designed to influence gullible or uninformed voters.
The truth of the matter is that several prominent Republicans have publicly supported resubmitting another ERA - with fixes to the fatal flaws in the original that were so severe, several states actually RESCINDED their initial ratification - for another try.
