Please join me in supporting Annie Cupka for the at-large seat on the King George County Board of Supervisors.
In the interest of full disclosure you should know that our families have been friends for years. During that time I have found myself impressed with her passion for being involved in the community and working to make whatever she was engaged in better.
A brief review of her record will show a history of grassroots service to King George through church, school and civic organizations. She has been involved with the King George Summer Lunch Bunch in helping to provide nutritious lunches for students who, for whatever reason, may not have access to them during the summer break; reviving a garden program at Potomac Elementary School to teach students where food actually comes from and how to grow it; and working with the King George Education Foundation to assist and recognize the work of our educators and to provide a means for students who may be in need to receive free school supplies.
She now wants to bring that passion and service to the at-large seat. Her experience as a grant writer and economic development specialist for the county has helped prepare her to address the issues facing the county going forward. Her dedication to this community drives her to make it better.
I think you will find that she will to do the homework, ask the questions, consider the options and be clear about her decisions.
Jack Billingsley
King George
