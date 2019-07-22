Elect lawmakers who will fix gun problem
Wake up, Virginians, and smell the cowardice in Richmond. At the July 9 special legislative session called to address gun violence in the wake of the May 31 mass shooting in Virginia Beach, the majority Republican-controlled body did absolutely nothing to make Virginians safer.
Don’t be bamboozled by the usual disingenuous arguments: “It’s too soon” to discuss remedies; or Gov. Northam’s proposals wouldn’t have prevented the Virginia Beach shootings; or that sensible laws violate constitutional rights.
The mass shooting at Virginia Tech was more than a decade ago—is that enough time? And maybe the governor’s limited proposals would not stop every shooting, but still they would make us safer. (Have you looked at the requirements to get a Virginia driver’s license? They don’t prevent all motor-vehicle fatalities, but they greatly reduce casualties.)
As for constitutional rights: Free speech and privacy are at least as fundamental as the right to bear arms, yet even Republicans routinely accept limits on these in the name of public safety.
I sympathize with Republicans on many issues. Democrats want to push our country too far to the left on abortion, immigration and their everything-for-free agenda. But children being shot worries me a lot more. Our kids are suffering anxiety and depression from school lockdown drills, which the state requires our principals to do. I’ve witnessed this firsthand.
Legislators throwing up their hands saying they can’t do anything does not make America great. What makes America truly great is when we find a problem, we fix it.
Wake up, Virginia. This November, if we want our lawmakers to do more than argue for 90 minutes and go home, we have to make changes in Richmond. Moms Demand Action has identified gun-sense candidates who can help. We need to send them to Richmond to do the job.
Robert Hollister
Stafford