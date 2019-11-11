Election results were disappointing
I’m baffled and disappointed in last Tuesday’s election results, which reflect changing attitudes that are radical and unexpected. Virginians once protected unborn human life. Not anymore.
Virginians once understood there are only two sexes: male and female. Now most think one’s sex is whichever of about 15 sexes one wishes it to be.
Virginians once respected the U.S. Constitution. Now they consider it prudent to replace it with “progressive values.”
Virginians once knew that our government cannot survive without faith in its founding principles. Not anymore.
I hope and pray Virginians will see the light before November 2020.
Stephen Blanton
Fredericksburg
