Election will determine Stafford’s next decade
On Nov. 5th, all of us in Stafford County have the chance to vote on where we want the county to be in 10 years. No one can predict the next 10 years, but I can look at things today and see a future, if voters choose it, that will make Stafford and the nation a bleak place to live.
How much electricity will it require to run 300 million cars 10 years from now? Can wind, water and solar power handle it? Will there be enough electricity to power our homes and our TV sets?
I wonder about health care. If all 330 million of us in the country have to wait in line for rationed care, what could the repercussions be? More baby deaths to offset patient loads?
I wonder about the debt service on $90 trillion-plus of increased spending. My calculator doesn’t go that high. I know that billionaires and their less-rich buddies won’t make a dent in offsetting my tax rate.
Climate change warnings are behind some of this dire forecast. I believe the weather is changing, but getting rid of every energy source we now use isn’t an answer. We shouldn’t throw stuff at the wall and see what sticks. We need a plan that doesn’t involve bankrupting Stafford and the nation.
Who should you vote for? Remember, there is no free lunch and there is no free electricity.
Roger Stiltner
Stafford
