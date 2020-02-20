Electoral College Compact deprives Va. voters
The Electoral College Compact movement just voted on in the Virginia General Assembly is unconstitutional because it centralizes elective power in large states and disenfranchises voters in Virginia and other states with similar legislation.
The founding fathers enshrined the Electoral College in our Constitution to avoid having power rest with only large states in this republic.
If Virginia voters want the Electoral College nullified, then the proper way is to amend the Constitution. That process is difficult, but it was designed that way so that political winds could not frivolously impact our Constitution.
Simply passing a law in the Virginia legislature that awards the state’s Electoral College votes to the winner of the national popular vote is contrary to legal precedent and common-sense fairness.
What if a candidate who won the Virginia popular vote, thus earning the state’s electoral delegates, lost in the national popular vote? Under this new proposed legislation, the state government of Virginia could simply disenfranchise the votes of Virginia’s citizens and award electors to the candidate who did not win the popular vote in Virginia, but won the popular vote nationally.
This means the votes of Virginia citizens don’t count, and electors would simply be allocated on the belief the candidate with more national popular votes should have won the election. This disenfranchisement of Virginians would be based on the incorrect premise that the national popular vote count winner should always be the winner in a presidential election.
That is not what the Constitution intended, and this would simply make the election of the president a large state-dominated affair. It would also make the citizens of smaller states bystanders in federal elections.
This unconstitutional power grab must stop.
David Biacan
Colonial Heights
