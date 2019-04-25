Electoral College is needed for fair representation
The current debate to do away with the Electoral College is disturbing because it shows how little many of our congressional representatives and state governing bodies understand our Constitution.
I learned in sixth-grade civics that our nation is a constitutional republic and the nationwide popular vote was not, never has been, and never was intended to be the bar a candidate had to reach to win a presidential election.
Each candidate must win the popular vote in each of the separate states in order to earn each state’s electoral votes. The bar the candidate must reach is 270 electoral votes. In 2000, the electoral count was Bush 271, Gore 267. In 2016, the count was Trump 302, Clinton 232.
The electoral system ensures votes cast in each state carry an equal, proportionate weight , similar in concept to our bicameral Congress. USA Today published a map showing the Bush–Gore election results tabulated by county. President Bush won 78.2 percent and Gore 21.8 percent of the counties across the nation. The majority of Gore’s support came from dense population centers. Without the Electoral College , 21.8 percent of counties would have elected the president, giving them undue political power.
A similar map of the 2016 election shows a near identical representation. Both maps show that nearly 80 percent of the nation was fairly represented.
The Electoral College protects smaller states and lightly populated areas from undue political power by larger states and dense population centers.
Had the Bush–Gore and Trump–Clinton elections been based upon the nationwide popular vote, barely 20 percent of the nation would have been represented. This clearly shows the value and importance of the Electoral College.
William M. Santina
Spotsylvania