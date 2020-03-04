Electoral College negates my vote
In “Democrats want to nullify Virginians’ voices,” [Sunday Forum, March 1] Linda J. White claims that ending the Electoral College would allow four states (New York, Florida, California and Texas) to decide every election. Doesn’t that assume that everyone in those four states votes, and all of them vote the same way?
As it stands, the Electoral College enables someone who didn’t vote to negate my vote.
Had the Electoral College put two Democrats in the White House despite losing the popular vote, the Republicans would have stampeded it out of existence in a heartbeat.
Stephen Miller
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.