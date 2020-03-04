Electoral College negates my vote

In “Democrats want to nullify Virginians’ voices,” [Sunday Forum, March 1] Linda J. White claims that ending the Electoral College would allow four states (New York, Florida, California and Texas) to decide every election. Doesn’t that assume that everyone in those four states votes, and all of them vote the same way?

As it stands, the Electoral College enables someone who didn’t vote to negate my vote.

Had the Electoral College put two Democrats in the White House despite losing the popular vote, the Republicans would have stampeded it out of existence in a heartbeat.

Stephen Miller

Spotsylvania

Tags

Load comments