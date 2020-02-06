Electric co-ops trying to weaken clean water rules
Thank you for your powerful editorial detailing the wrongheadedness of the EPA’s abdication of its responsibility to clean up the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries [“EPA is abdicating its Bay responsibilities,” Jan. 31]. Free Lance–Star readers should know that electric cooperatives have supported this misguided policy.
The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association has lobbied heavily to weaken EPA clean water protections. Many readers of this paper are member-owners of the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, yet are likely unaware of cooperatives’ role in working behind the scenes to weaken clean-water protections.
That’s in part due to undemocratic election practices some electric co-ops employ to insulate their boards of directors from consumer concerns.
Fortunately, the Repower REC campaign is working to reform unfair board election practices.
I urge FLS readers to join the effort to make our electric cooperative truly accountable to consumers.
Seth Heald
Rixeyville
