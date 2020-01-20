Elementary students need the gift of time
Most articles about education reform focus on the high school years. Preparing our young people to be successful in adulthood is paramount, but reformation needs to start at the elementary level.
With 34 years of teaching under my belt, I want to share a few of my insights about our elementary schools.
The Virginia Department of Education dictates what standards are taught at each grade level during the 180 days students are enrolled at school. School systems create curriculum maps that determine how many days each standard will be taught.
So what’s the problem?
VDOE has crammed too much content into a school year, and some of the standards are not developmentally appropriate. So just when little Logan is beginning to grasp a math concept, it will be time to move on. He has not attained mastery of the skill, so it will not be retained. Next year, he will be expected to build upon concepts he didn’t really understand the year before.
Kaitlyn is almost a year younger than most of her classmates, so she doesn’t yet have the ability to understand what is being taught. Does her teacher have time to reteach last year’s skill plus the new one in the time allotted? She’ll try.
These students may master the material, or they may end up frustrated again and not know how to appropriately vent those feelings—a stressful situation for all!
Our students need the gift of time. Relaxing standards so children have time to master their lessons and feel successful can lead to a love of learning. Stress levels and behavioral issues would be reduced, creating more time for teachers to work with individual students (high fliers as well as those who need extra practice).
More students would leave elementary school with a solid foundation and a positive outlook about their education.
Kimberly Branham
Fredericksburg
