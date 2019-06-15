Elks Lodge helped Women’s Club raise funds for charity
There are many nonprofit organizations in our area that make the lives of our citizens better. We are fortunate to live in such a regional community.
One such organization is the Fredericksburg Elks Lodge 875 on Tidewater Trail, which demonstrated that two organizations working together is much better than one.
The Elks joined our club in co-sponsoring our 32nd annual Spring Fashion Show this year. This empowered our group to enhance an event that brought our community together for an enjoyable afternoon, which produced not only fun for attendees, but yielded funding for numerous charitable organizations—much needed in our area.
The Elks Lodge helped us raise funds that will be used for scholarships for local students, the Treasure House for homeless children, SECA food drives, Hughes Home activities and the McGuire Hospital veterans, to name just a few. All are deserving of much-needed assistance.
Our thanks to the members of Elks Lodge 875 for their generosity in making our event successful. Their efforts are much appreciated.
Joanne B. Goodin
Corresponding Secretary,
Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club