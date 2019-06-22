Embezzlement sentence is ridiculous
Regarding the June 17 news story [“Woman to serve six years for role in stealing nearly $900,000 from Fredericksburg company”], let this serve as a lesson to any business hiring persons for fiduciary responsibilities.
A simple criminal history check could have avoided hiring this family of thieves.
Also, a six-year sentence for stealing nearly $900,000 and she’s paying back $100 a month following her time served? Ridiculous!
Where did the money go?
Paul Gray
Stafford