Embezzlement sentence is ridiculous

Regarding the June 17 news story [“Woman to serve six years for role in stealing nearly $900,000 from Fredericksburg company”], let this serve as a lesson to any business hiring persons for fiduciary responsibilities.

A simple criminal history check could have avoided hiring this family of thieves.

Also, a six-year sentence for stealing nearly $900,000 and she’s paying back $100 a month following her time served? Ridiculous!

Where did the money go?

Paul Gray

Stafford

