Energy tax now will save millions later

Regarding your editorial about the energy tax [“Bad time for $50/month energy tax,” May 14] frankly, it is never a good time to impose a tax. That does not mean it should not happen.

Now is an opportune time to do all that we can to mitigate the worst effects of the climate crisis.

I use the word “crisis” carefully. A crisis must be dealt with now, not when it is convenient. And that $50 increase now will save untold millions later.

Rather than criticizing our legislators, you should be praising them for accepting the political risk of doing the right thing.

Rob Shutler

Lancaster

