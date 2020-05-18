Energy tax now will save millions later
Regarding your editorial about the energy tax [“Bad time for $50/month energy tax,” May 14] frankly, it is never a good time to impose a tax. That does not mean it should not happen.
Now is an opportune time to do all that we can to mitigate the worst effects of the climate crisis.
I use the word “crisis” carefully. A crisis must be dealt with now, not when it is convenient. And that $50 increase now will save untold millions later.
Rather than criticizing our legislators, you should be praising them for accepting the political risk of doing the right thing.
Rob Shutler
Lancaster
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.