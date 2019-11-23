Enforce current gun laws before passing new ones

Thank you for your unbiased editorial [“No easy answers to gun violence,” Nov. 20). That’s right, new laws won’t make a difference. Contrary to reports of voter concern on gun violence, Virginia really does not have a gun violence problem; it is a manufactured product of the anti-gun propaganda of George Soros and Michael Bloomberg.

While Virginia has had terrible but isolated instances, like the Virginia Tech and Virginia Beach shootings, Chicago and Baltimore are the gun violence standard bearers. No guns equal more crime!

An example of the lunacy is the proposed one-gun-a month law. The Washington Post recently reported on a law enforcement task force in Virginia and Maryland addressing illegal gun trafficking. The straw purchasers who purchased 43 handguns are reportedly known, so why were there no federal or state charges?

Governor Northam refuses to address increased penalties for gun crimes.

What will work? Enforce our current laws. Providing access security and searches at all schools and public buildings is a start. Eliminate “gun-free zones” that invite mass shootings where victims are defenseless.

Universal background checks with a database of gun owners is the first step to eventual confiscation. Making hundreds of thousands of law-abiding Virginians felons for possessing magazines for semi-automatic rifles they legally purchased (some over 40 years ago) will be met by outrage and noncompliance. It will make millions of rifles and handguns useless.

And red flag laws do not provide due process.

Most Virginians are ignorant of the current gun laws and want new ones. They do not understand what can be done right now if we have the stomach to enforce our current laws.

Quite frankly, Virginia is safe because of concealed carry laws. It is not the story the anti-gunners want to hear, but it is true.

Lt. Col. James W. Schindler (USMC–Retired)

Stafford

