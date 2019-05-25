Equality Act undermines religious freedom
Friday, May 17, was a sad day indeed for the cause of true constitutional liberty. Along with the other socialist elites, Virginia Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, 7th District, voted for passage of the Equality Act (H.R.5).
This legislation would enshrine actual or perceived “sexual orientation and gender identity” into federal statutes.
Incredibly, the legislation specifically states that religious freedom may not be used as a defense under the bill. This would apply to churches, religious schools, religious hospitals and religious employers.
It would prevent churches, synagogues and mosques from upholding marriage between a biological man and biological woman. This completely violates the “Free Exercise” clause of the First Amendment.
Also, parents who reject radical puberty blockers and hormone therapy treatment for their children “questioning” their sexual identity could have their children taken from them. This would crush parental rights!
Nowhere in Article I, Section 8 does the federal government have the power to force anyone—much less everyone—to bow down to its radical anti-religious, anti-women and anti-parental rights ideology. Multiple provisions of the Constitution, including the First Amendment and the 10th Amendment, specifically prohibit the sort of lunacy envisioned in this legislation.
All representatives who voted for H.R.5 obviously either have never read the Constitution or worse yet, are not taking seriously their Article VI oath, which states that they “… shall be bound by Oath or Affirmation, to support this Constitution.”
Robert Davis
Spotsylvania