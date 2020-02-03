Pros of the ERA
outweigh the cons
The Free Lance–Star published Tom Turro’s letter [“Sword of ERA will cut both ways”] on Jan. 23.
One of the most profound reasons for supporting the Equal Rights Amendment has to do with the workplace environment. Those friends and family members Turro conversed with apparently have not been told by a supervisor the reason an equal status co-worker is paid more money is because “he has a family.”
The premise of his letter—that the “ERA sword cuts both ways”—has merit. Most things have good and bad consequences. However, the pros of the ERA outweigh the cons. Being treated in the workplace more fairly on such matters as family and educational leave, work training and promotions outweigh any bittersweet consequence.
The ERA may never pass, but it is needed, especially for all of our family wage earners who leave their homes each day to make a decent living.
Women have come a long way, but that doesn’t mean that the ERA should not be passed in the 21st century. I do hope so, for the sake of my grandchildren and great-grandchildren, both male and female.
Brenda Hamilton Hynson
King George
