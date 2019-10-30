Erin Sherwood has earned our vote
On Oct. 14, the Spotsylvania School Board voted on the draft for the Strategic Plan for our schools for 2020–2025. Kirk Twigg didn’t show and didn’t vote.
On Oct. 22, The Free Lance–Star published a story profiling the School Board candidates, offering each the opportunity to be interviewed and talk about their priorities and motivation for running. Kirk Twigg said he would not be available.
That same day, the one and only public forum for candidates was held at Salem Church Library, where members of the public could ask the candidates questions and consider them side-by-side.
Kirk Twigg was a no-show. He has shown little to no interest in our concerns for our students and has made no effort to communicate with his constituents.
Erin Sherwood has a passion for our schools. She has demonstrated her dedication to our students and has worked to support them for years. She has worked tirelessly to make herself available to this community and learn about what matters to us. She has been listening to us, and we believe she will continue to do so.
We know she will make decisions based on the best interests of the students and our community. She will do the work, she will show up, and she will get the job done. Erin Sherwood has earned our vote.
Carol Maready
& Kim Southern
Spotsylvania
