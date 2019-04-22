No sense testing ESOL 1 students’ English
Dear Virginia Department of Education,
Picture this: You have just moved to another country. During your first few months of school, you are expected to take a standardized test written in that country’s native language. You are brand-new, you are just learning, and all you see on the test are scribbles and marks that are supposed to be words and mean something.
Let me know how that works out for you. Because that is exactly what you are expecting of our ESOL 1 students, and it makes zero sense. Learning English after relocating here is one of the most important things these children must do. But is making them take a standardized test in English at the beginning of their journey a valuable use of our resources/time or their time/energy?
We are currently working with ESOL 1 students on an adapted research project. They have created presentations in English, and I decided to create one in Spanish, so that we are both teachers and students. We are learning about our topics, learning about one another’s languages and feeling successful.
They celebrated with me when I finally pronounced “mil novecientos trece” (1913) correctly.
Fast forward to today. As I proctored an SOL test, there sat one of my “teachers” staring at a test screen, looking completely defeated. He was trying his best—dictionary in hand, read-aloud audio capabilities. But halfway through the test, he just looked at me, shook his head no, and put his head down. I wanted to cry.
I hear this every day: “If you live in America, you should know how to speak the language,” and I get that. But that takes time, patience, love and practice. Should a child who hasn’t yet learned our language be expected to take a standardized test in English? Seriously?
Before you answer, put yourself in their place.
Amy Kilpatrick
Spotsylvania