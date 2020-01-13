Everyone (except Republicans) knows that Donald Trump
is guilty
Republicans cannot handle the truth. Anyone with eyes, ears, a brain, and a moral compass already knows in her heart that Trump is guilty, and more importantly, that he is an ongoing danger to our democracy and national security.
But Republicans will not permit a trial with integrity, witnesses and evidence to document for history and the American people the extent of his treachery.
Republicans are choosing the temporary comfort of willful ignorance, and their complicity will be their everlasting shame.
Marie Armstrong
Reedville
