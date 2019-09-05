Exit 126 on I–95
is a nightmare waiting to happen
How many readers use Exit 126 off of Interstate 95? I use it four days a week. I usually pass through there between 4:30 and 5 p.m.
When traffic backs up onto the right travel lane, it gets a little scary out there at a dead stop with 18-wheelers going by at 75 to 80 mph. Mind you, they are only a few feet away. If one of these trucks (or any vehicle) were to make contact with the line of sitting cars, the results would be catastrophic.
Yesterday, it was backed up a quarter of a mile onto I–95. Then, once you get on Route 1 South, the traffic barely crawls.
What’s going to happen when those apartments under construction on Southpoint Parkway become occupied? A bad situation will become even worse. The I–95/Route 1 exchange is slated to be redone. It can’t get here soon enough.
Steven Bennett
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.