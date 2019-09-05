Exit 126 on I–95

is a nightmare waiting to happen

How many readers use Exit 126 off of Interstate 95? I use it four days a week. I usually pass through there between 4:30 and 5 p.m.

When traffic backs up onto the right travel lane, it gets a little scary out there at a dead stop with 18-wheelers going by at 75 to 80 mph. Mind you, they are only a few feet away. If one of these trucks (or any vehicle) were to make contact with the line of sitting cars, the results would be catastrophic.

Yesterday, it was backed up a quarter of a mile onto I–95. Then, once you get on Route 1 South, the traffic barely crawls.

What’s going to happen when those apartments under construction on Southpoint Parkway become occupied? A bad situation will become even worse. The I–95/Route 1 exchange is slated to be redone. It can’t get here soon enough.

Steven Bennett

Spotsylvania

