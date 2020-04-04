Fact check: Trump did not call
coronavirus a hoax
Why do you print AP articles posing as news, but drenched in anti-Trump opinions and fallacies? A recent article stated like a fact that President Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax.”
Not true. Check Snopes.
Robert Weiner
Mineral
