Fan of the Nats, not of the Nats’ fans
I recently relocated to the Fredericksburg area from North Texas, and have warmed to the Nationals, especially in the postseason.
However, I was turned cold by the response of fans to the introduction of President Trump during Game 4. The boos and display of professionally made “Impeach Trump” signs and banners by Nats fans was unprofessional, lacking in class and shameless, especially on the day of the president’s announcement of the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al–Baghdadi.
Can’t we simply enjoy baseball without politics? Maybe next time, regardless of the political affiliation of the president, Nats fans can simply offer applause, or sit on their hands rather than becoming a national embarrassment.
Paul Gray
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.