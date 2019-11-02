Fan of the Nats, not of the Nats’ fans

I recently relocated to the Fredericksburg area from North Texas, and have warmed to the Nationals, especially in the postseason.

However, I was turned cold by the response of fans to the introduction of President Trump during Game 4. The boos and display of professionally made “Impeach Trump” signs and banners by Nats fans was unprofessional, lacking in class and shameless, especially on the day of the president’s announcement of the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al–Baghdadi.

Can’t we simply enjoy baseball without politics? Maybe next time, regardless of the political affiliation of the president, Nats fans can simply offer applause, or sit on their hands rather than becoming a national embarrassment.

Paul Gray

Stafford

