Far-left Democrats just want to control us
The Democratic party of John F. Kennedy and Harry S. Truman no longer exists. It was taken over by leftists. It has turned into the Socialist Party of America.
For the past 50 years, the left has been trying desperately to destroy all American values, which include equal opportunity, free enterprise, individual freedom, self-reliance and the American dream.
Their answer to everything is higher taxes and more government control over you! The main obstacle they face is the U.S. Constitution, which restricts the government from becoming tyrannical.
I thank God that the founders of this great country had the wisdom and foresight to put instruments in place to restrict government from overreaching. Our Constitution, its Bill of Rights, and our American values make this an exceptional country.
Don’t believe me? I’ve never seen anyone risk their life to get to Cuba or Venezuela, but hundreds of thousands have risked their lives to reach the United States because of what it offers.
Every social program the Democrats have ever created has never helped anyone out of poverty. Their health care plans just allow the government to decide what treatments you can have, if you get a chance to see a doctor at all. Their goal can be summed up in one word: control!
If you have kids or grandkids, I would expect that you love them very much and want them to have the same freedoms and opportunities you’ve had. Well if you do, you should never vote Democrat again. Because if you do, the next generation’s future won’t be filled with American values and freedom, but with government control in every aspect of their lives.
Ronald Reagan once said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” So, choose wisely, since the future of freedom depends on it!
David Van Allen
Spotsylvania
